ERCOT issues conservation request for 4th day in a row

ERCOT is asking Texans to save energy Sunday to help the state's power grid. It's the fourth straight day Texas' power grid operator has asked people to conserve energy.

The conservation appeal is issued from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. due to low wind, potential low solar generation, and high demand.

ERCOT has asked the public to cut back on electricity use for the sixth time in the last 12 days.

The state's power grid is not "experiencing emergency conditions" at this time, but ERCOT said the conservation will help avoid emergency operations.