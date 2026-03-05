Dallas weather: Second round of severe storms to bring higher risk of tornadoes, large hail and flooding

article

The Brief DFW Airport officially hit 1.55 inches of rain Wednesday, breaking a record from 1937. Some areas like Van Zandt County saw an estimated 8.3 inches. Expect a "calm before the storm" Thursday before the severe threat ramps up Friday afternoon and evening. Friday’s risk includes all modes of severe weather, including potential tornadoes, damaging wind gusts up to 75 mph and large hail.



Following a night of record-breaking rainfall and destructive storms, North Texas residents face a brief lull Thursday before a second round of severe weather arrives for the weekend.

Thursday Forecast

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger throughout Thursday, mostly from late morning through the afternoon. While today’s activity is not expected to be severe, lightning and gusty winds up to 30 mph remain the primary hazards.

Temperatures will remain 10 to 20 degrees above average, with highs in the 70s to mid-80s.

Weekend Forecast

A more significant severe weather threat arrives Friday afternoon and will linger through the weekend. Severe storms are likely to develop Friday, bringing the threat of large hail up to 2 inches, damaging winds reaching 75 mph, and the possibility of a few tornadoes. The greatest potential for these storms will be north of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Scattered showers will continue throughout the weekend, though hazards are expected to be lower than those forecast for Friday. Rain remains in the forecast through next Wednesday, with another potential for severe storms on Tuesday.

Record rainfall and widespread damage

The National Weather Service confirmed that Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport recorded 1.55 inches of rain Wednesday. The total shattered the previous daily record of 1.27 inches, which had stood since 1937. While the airport saw historic levels, neighboring suburbs were hit even harder. Areas including Mesquite, Seagoville and Wills Point reported between 4 and 8 inches of rain in a matter of hours.

In Garland, the intense rainfall is blamed for a structural collapse at a commercial warehouse in the 2900 block of Kingsley Road. Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, emergency crews responded to reports that a buildup of water caused the roof to give way. Seven workers inside the building managed to evacuate safely, and authorities confirmed there were no injuries.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Fort Worth house fire

Heavy rain also triggered dangerous flash flooding, particularly on northbound I-45 near East Palestine Street in Hutchins. Witnesses described the interstate as looking "like a river," with several vehicles becoming disabled in high water.

First responders performed multiple high-water rescues from both vehicles and homes in Mesquite, Seagoville and Wills Point. In Seagoville, officials reported some residents became trapped in their homes as water levels rose rapidly.

Fort Worth fire crews battled a massive house fire Wednesday night believed to have been started by a lightning strike. Witnesses reported seeing the strike hit the two-story home shortly before flames erupted through the roof.

