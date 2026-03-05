Dallas weather: Record rainfall reported, high-water rescues and roof collapses during severe storms

The Brief A Garland building collapsed and a Fort Worth home was destroyed by lightning as 4 to 8 inches of rain fell in some areas Wednesday night. I-45 in Hutchins saw major flooding, while crews in Mesquite and Seagoville performed several high-water rescues for residents trapped in cars and homes. While today will be calmer, a second round of severe weather, including a risk for tornadoes and major flooding, arrives Friday night into Saturday.



Residents across North Texas are assessing damage Thursday morning after a powerful line of severe storms swept through the Metroplex Wednesday night, leaving behind collapsed roofs, flooded highways, and record-breaking precipitation.

DFW Airport sets rainfall record

The National Weather Service confirmed that DFW Airport recorded 1.55 inches of rain on Wednesday, March 4. This officially breaks the previous daily record for the date of 1.27 inches, which had stood for nearly 90 years since 1937.

While the airport saw record-highs, neighboring areas like Mesquite and Seagoville reported even higher totals, ranging from 4 to 8 inches.

Garland roof collapse

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Garland building collapse

In Garland, the intense rainfall is blamed for a structural collapse at a commercial building in the 2900 block of Kingsley Road. Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, emergency crews responded to reports that a buildup of water caused the roof to give way.

Seven workers inside the building managed to evacuate safely, and authorities confirmed there were no injuries.

Flash flooding and rescues

Heavy rain triggered dangerous flash flooding, particularly on NB I-45 near East Palestine Street in Hutchins. Witnesses described the interstate as looking "like a river," with several vehicles becoming disabled in high water.

First responders performed multiple high-water rescues from both vehicles and homes in Mesquite, Seagoville and Wills Point. In Seagoville, officials reported some residents became trapped in their homes as water levels rose rapidly.

Lightning sparks Fort Worth house fire

Fort Worth house fire

In Fort Worth, fire crews battled a massive house fire Wednesday night believed to have been started by a lightning strike. Witnesses reported seeing the strike hit the two-story home shortly before flames erupted through the roof.

FOX 4 crews at the scene observed heavy fire damage, though no injuries have been reported.

'Spider lightning' lights up Lake Ray Hubbard

Amid the storms, lightning over Lake Ray Hubbard went viral online. A video captured by a local resident shows a massive "spider lightning" crawl stretching horizontally across the sky, turning the night into daylight.

More storms in the forecast

The severe weather threat is not over. While Thursday and Friday may see a temporary lull with only scattered showers, a stronger cold front is expected to arrive Friday night.

This system will bring a renewed threat of large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes. By Saturday, the primary concern shifts back to flooding as heavy rain falls on already saturated soil.

LIVE Radar: Dallas-Fort Worth