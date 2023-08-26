ERCOT asks Texans to conserve energy for third straight day

ERCOT is asking Texans to save energy Saturday to help the state's power grid. It's the third straight day Texas' power grid operator has asked people to conserve energy.

The conservation appeal was issued from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. due to low wind, potential low solar generation, and high demand.

ERCOT has asked the public to cut back on electricity use for the fifth time in the last 11 days, and it may not be the last.

The state's power grid is not "experiencing emergency conditions" at this time, but ERCOT said the conservation will help avoid emergency operations.