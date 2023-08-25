ERCOT asks Texans to conserve energy for second straight day

ERCOT is asking Texans to save energy for the second straight day to help the state's power grid.

Texas' power grid operator issued a Conservation Appeal from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday.

ERCOT says operating reserves are expected to be low in the afternoon due to the potential record-heat, high demand and low wind-power generation.

The forecast on ERCOT's website shows that supply from the state will exceed the predicted demand, but it will be tight from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The grid operator predicts tighter grid conditions through the weekend due to the heat.

The power grid was able to avoid emergency operations on Thursday. ERCOT said it was due to conservation efforts by Texas residents and businesses, rainfall in the Houston area, better than expected wind conditions and additional grid reliability tools.

Friday marks the fifth time this summer that ERCOT has asked Texas to conserve energy.