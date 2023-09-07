ERCOT calls for energy conservation Thursday night

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is expecting tight grid conditions and has asked residents to help conserve energy.

ERCOT’s conservation appeal is in effect from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday.

Photo of power lines

On Wednesday night, the state’s power grid came closer to rolling blackouts than it has at any point this summer.

ERCOT went into what it calls Emergency Level 2. That activated more reserve power to stabilize the grid.

If that had not been enough, blackouts would have followed.

The emergency alert was lifted after about an hour.

With continued high temperatures, high demand, and lower wind power, the operating reserves are expected to be low again on Thursday and Friday.