ERCOT may again ask Texans to voluntarily conserve energy

Texans may be asked to conserve power again Friday as extreme heat tests the state’s power grid.

This summer will be remembered for some pretty extreme temperatures. And that has repeatedly sent the demand for electricity higher than it’s ever been.

Many are naturally wondering if the state’s power grid will be able to hold up.

On Friday, peak demand for energy is expected around 3 p.m.

A graph on the Electric Reliability Council of Texas’ website shows the predicted demand on the grid just a little below the capacity line between 2 and 4 p.m.

ERCOT is predicting Texas will set an all-time record for electricity demand on Friday, topping 85,000 megawatts.

On Thursday, the agency asked Texans to voluntarily cut back on energy use during the afternoon and early evening hours. That request may go out again Friday afternoon.

"The cumulative impact of having a whole summer full of 100-degree days, it does take a toll on the grid. And I think that is why ERCOT called for conservation [on Thursday]," said Doug Lewin, an energy expert.

But Lewin said the calls for conservation are a precautionary measure. He expects the power grid to hold up.

"A conservation notice doesn’t mean that anything is going to happen on the grid. It doesn’t mean the power is going to go out. They ask people to conserve just in case something unexpectedly breaks so they have enough power going around," added Dr. Joshua Rhodes, another energy expert.

ERCOT said Thursday’s reserves were lower in part because of reduced wind generation.

But the agency said it is not in emergency operations.