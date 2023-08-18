Thursday was the hottest day of the year and broke a record, but today things will be even hotter!

Even though temperatures are supposed to reach 110 degrees today, and we wouldn't be surprised if it reached 111.

Our record for August 18 is 112 degrees, which was set in 1909.

We have only seen temperatures reach 110 degrees once in the last 23 years. That was in 2011.

An Excessive Heat Warning for North Texas was extended through Sunday evening, and it will likely be extended through Monday evening.

Though we may fall short of a record on Friday, we are expected to shatter the records on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Record High Temperatures at DFW Airport

August 17 - 107 (1951) - BROKEN!

August 18 - 112 (1909)

August 19 - 107 (2011)

August 20 - 107 (2011)

7-Day Forecast

Temperatures aren't expected to drop out of the triple-digits in our 7-day forecast.

There will be a slight dip below the 105 degree mark on Tuesday and Wednesday before popping back up to 106 on Thursday.