Muslim-centered EPIC City now under DOJ investigation, Sen. Cornyn says

The Brief The Department of Justice has opened an investigation into EPIC City, according to Senator John Cornyn. Some Texas leaders, including Gov. Greg Abbott, have raised concerns the proposed community could try to enforce Sharia law. A lawyer for EPIC City says the community is being racially profiled.



The Department of Justice is investigating a proposed Dallas-area community centered around a mosque, according to Senator John Cornyn.

Several Texas officials have brought up concerns about the planned community in Josephine, claiming the group behind the community is trying to create a Muslim-exclusive community that would make residents follow Islamic law.

Cornyn requested a DOJ investigation into EPIC City last month, bringing up concerns that the community could discriminate based on faith.

DOJ Investigation into EPIC City

Senator Cornyn announced that U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi is opening the investigation.

What they're saying:

"Religious discrimination and Sharia Law have no place in the Lone Star State. Any violations of federal law must be swiftly prosecuted, and I know under the Trump administration, they will be," Cornyn said in a statement.

The other side:

EPIC City and Community Capital Partners Inc. (CCP) hired high-profile attorney Dan Cogdell in April to represent them in Texas investigations over the financial and free housing laws and whether the mosque has conducted illegal funerals.

Cogdell called the investigations a result of "racial profiling."

The lawyer says the developers have "done nothing illegal and we will cooperate fully with all investigations-regardless of how misguided and unnecessary they are."

Cogdell says none of the investigations would be happening if the community was planned around a church or temple.

"These folks are US Citizens, law-abiding and Texans," he said.

Cogdell called claims from some, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, that EPIC is trying to enforce Sharia law "dangerous."

What is EPIC City?

The backstory:

EPIC City is a planned development near Josephine, Texas, in Collin and Hunt counties about 40 miles northeast of Dallas.

According to the development’s website, it will feature a new mosque, single- and multifamily homes, a community college, schools, businesses, a school and parks.

Developers told Collin County commissioners that the development was still in the planning stage, and they weren't ready to apply for permits.

The development sold out its first phase of development, around 500 lots, within six months. Developers are still accepting investors for the second phase of the development.

"The vision for EPIC City is simple," CCP President Imran Chaudhary said. "We want to build an inclusive community, one in which people of every background, faith, and culture can live together in harmony."

EPIC Ranches is another development near EPIC City that offers larger plot sizes of up to an acre and townhome sites that are about a half mile away from EPIC City.

EPIC City investigations

Dig deeper:

In addition to Cornyn, EPIC City has drawn the attention of Governor Greg Abbott, Attorney General Ken Paxton and other Texas leaders.

The developers and East Plano Islamic Center have also been targeted by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality who sent a letter to CCP about the permits required to create a municipal utility district.

Gov. Greg Abbott has also asked the Texas Rangers to investigate the mosque and related businesses.

In a post about EPIC City on social media, Abbott commented "Sharia law is not allowed in Texas."

The mosque was also sent a letter from the Texas Funeral Service Commission and has drawn the attention of the Texas Workforce Commission.