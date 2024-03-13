Expand / Collapse search

Ennis warehouse fire burns near Interstate 45

Firefighters in Ellis County are getting a fire at a warehouse under control.

ENNIS, Texas - Firefighters are battling a large fire at a warehouse in Ennis, south of Dallas.

The fire is burning on E. Lampasas Street near Interstate 45 and Creechville Road.

The business that operates out of the building, Converters of Texas LLC, deals with mostly rolled fiberglass and cardboard.

But police told FOX 4 the building was mostly empty when the fire started.

Video from a FOX 4 viewer showed the fire burning before sunrise.

It’s not yet clear what caused the fire.

No one was injured.

