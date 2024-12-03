Ennis boil water notice continues; Ennis ISD classes canceled Wednesday

article

Ennis ISD is canceling classes once again due to a boil water notice in the city.

In the latest public update Tuesday evening, the city said lab results showed the water was safe. However, the water pressure dropped below safe standards.

The city will have to send another sample for testing.

Water service for the city was restored Monday afternoon after a water main break and a series of subsequent leaks.

Residents have been under a boil water notice since Sunday.