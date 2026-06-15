England superfan tries Tex-Mex for first time during World Cup trip to North Texas

The Brief England will begin their quest for a World Cup title on Wednesday when they play Croatia in a group stage match at Dallas Stadium. Three Lions superfan Andy Milne, known globally as "That World Cup Guy", will attend Wednesday's match alongside his signature World Cup trophy replica. Ahead of the match, he tried out Tex-Mex and a frozen margarita for the first time with FOX 4's Amelia Jones.



One England superfan checked off a Texas bucket list item on Monday when he tried Tex-Mex for the first time during his trip to Dallas for a World Cup match.

First taste of Tex-Mex for England fans

What they're saying:

"We’ve heard a lot about the food. Looking forward to that. Looking forward to my brisket and my Tex-Mex and my frozen margaritas," Andy Milne, an England superfan, told FOX 4's Amelia Jones back in March.

On Monday, he finally got his wish. Having traveled to Dallas for the upcoming England vs. Croatia match, Milne and his friend Stuart Kenyon enjoyed Tex-Mex for the first time at a local Mi Cocina.

Milne enjoyed his first frozen margarita, although he did get a brain freeze from drinking it too fas.

Neither of the Englishmen had tried queso before, and enjoyed their first taste. "Oh wow, that's lovely, that's amazing!"

The ranch water that the two tried next wasn't as big of a hit, although both enjoyed the tajin around the drink's rim.

"I always like to have what is in the local area, because it is best, apart from swamp water," Milne laughed.

"That World Cup Guy"

Andy Milne has become known on social media as "That World Cup Guy."

If you are looking for him in a crowd, you can easily find him with "Sophie the Trophy," a replica World Cup trophy that never misses a match.

He sold his second home in order to fund his trip to North Texas for the World Cup.

Since he arrived in Texas, FOX 4 cameras spotted him taking in World Cup games at Texas Live! in Arlington.

Milne says the two have already been to the Stockyards in Fort Worth, and a Dallas Police officer recognized him and asked for a selfie.

"We don't really understand jaywalking, it doesn't exist in England. We thought, 'Oh, we're gonna be done here, we're gonna be done here.' He came up and he said, "Are you that World Cup guy?! Can I have a selfie?!"

Andy Milne with Dallas Police

England hasn't won the World Cup since 1966, but Milne is as hopeful as ever.

"The gods of probability if they're looking down on us, it's got to be our time soon, it's been 60 years."

England vs. Croatia World Cup preview

Related article

All eyes are on this matchup as the English "Three Lions" look to even the score with Croatia after a heartbreaking loss in 2018.

In the semi-final of the World Cup in Moscow, the Croatian team took out the giant England 2-1 in extra time. England went home just short of competing for a title.

The two teams have met since then, with England beating Croatia in their last two competitive matches.

And this time around, England is favored to win. Many experts predict they’ll at least make it to the quarterfinals.

What's next:

England and Croatia will face off at 3 p.m. CT on Wednesday at Dallas Stadium.