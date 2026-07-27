Arlington party shooting leaves 3 injured; 2 suspects arrested

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The Brief Two men were arrested after a fight at an Arlington apartment party escalated into a shooting that injured three people early Sunday. Three men were taken to local hospitals with gunshot wounds and are all expected to survive, according to police. Officers located and arrested two suspects shortly after they fled the scene in a pickup truck; both face aggravated assault charges.



Two men were arrested early Sunday after a fight at an apartment party led to a shooting that left three people injured, police said.

Arlington triple shooting

What we know:

Officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to a report of a fight at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Terrell Circle. Upon arrival, bystanders directed police to three men suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims, ages 23, 36, and 45, were taken to local hospitals. All three are expected to survive, according to the Arlington Police Department.

Investigators determined that two suspects arrived at a party at the complex and started a fight. During the fight, one of the men pulled out a gun and opened fire before both suspects left in a pickup truck.

As officers arrived at the scene, they spotted a pickup truck speeding away. Witnesses later confirmed the vehicle matched the suspects' getaway truck.

Police issued a regional alert, and officers with the Mansfield Police Department and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office found and stopped the truck shortly after in nearby Mansfield.

Following a field identification by a witness, police arrested both occupants of the vehicle.

Alexander Rubio, 19, who police identified as the driver, was booked into the Arlington City Jail on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of fleeing a police officer. Cristian Rubio Lora, 40, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The investigation remains ongoing.