Dallas-based Energy Transfer's lawsuit against Greenpeace goes to trial

The Brief A lawsuit from pipeline company Energy Transfer is seeking millions of dollars from Greenpeace. The Dallas-based company says Greenpeace defamed and disrupted the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline. The trial is expected to take five weeks.



Dallas-based pipeline company Energy Transfer's lawsuit against Greenpeace will go to trial on Monday.

Energy Transfer is accusing the environmental group of defamation, disruptions and attacks against the Dakota Access Pipeline in 2016 and 2017.

Dig deeper:

The lawsuit from Energy Transfer and its subsidiary Dakota Access, claims that Netherlands-based Greenpeace International, Greenpeace USA and Greenpeace Fund Inc. tried to delay the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The pipeline's planned Missouri River crossing was upstream of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe's reservation.

The tribe argued that the pipeline threatens its water supply.

Thousands showed up to protest the pipeline and hundreds were arrested.

Energy Transfer says it was defamed by Greenpeace and said the organization's "unlawful and violent scheme" caused financial harm and physical harm to its employees and infrastructure.

"It is not about free speech as they are trying to claim. We support the rights of all Americans to express their opinions and lawfully protest. However, when it is not done in accordance with our laws, we have a legal system to deal with that," Energy Transfer spokeswoman Vicki Granado said in a statement to the Associated Press.

The lawsuit is seeking millions of dollars in damages.

The other side:

Greenpeace International argues that its employees were never involved in the protests.

Greenpeace USA said the plaintiffs have failed to back up their claims in the years since the protest.

"This trial is a critical test of the future of the First Amendment, both freedom of speech and peaceful protest, under the Trump administration and beyond," Greenpeace USA Interim Executive Director Sushma Raman told reporters. "A bad ruling in this case could put our rights and freedoms in jeopardy for all of us, whether we are journalists, protesters or anyone who wants to engage in public debate."

Earlier this month, a judge denied a motion to throw out or limit parts of the case.

What's next:

The jury trial in North Dakota is scheduled to last five weeks.