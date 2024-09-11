End-Zone Mac N Tenders recipe from the Taste of the Cowboys Youth Challenge

Student chefs from Arlington ISD will have a dish on the menu at the Dallas Cowboys' home opener this weekend.

Good Day got a preview of the End-Zone Mac N Tenders, which were created by Dan Dipert Career + Technical Center students Geoffrey Dobson and Kim Nguyen.

They defeated students from eight other teams to win first place in the Taste of the Cowboys Youth Challenge.

End-Zone Mac N Tenders

Chicken Tenders:

10 chicken tenders

1.75 cups buttermilk

2 cups flour

½ tablespoon dried thyme

½ tablespoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon celery salt

1 tablespoon black pepper

1 tablespoon mustard powder

2 tablespoons paprika

2 tablespoons garlic salt

1 tablespoon powdered ginger

1 tablespoon white pepper

Mac and Cheese:

1 cup milk

3 tablespoons butter

½ cup Gruyere cheese, shredded

½ cup white cheddar, shredded

½ cup smoked Gouda, shredded

½ cup elbow macaroni

1 shallot, minced

1 bulb of garlic, roasted

¼ cup flour

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

BBQ-Hot Sauce:

1 cup BBQ sauce

½ cup Frank’s RedHot sauce

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

2½ tablespoons honey

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon paprika

Garnish:

Micro alfalfa sprouts





Prepare the Chicken:

In a large bowl, marinate the chicken tenders in buttermilk for at least 1 hour, preferably overnight, in the fridge.

In another bowl, mix flour with thyme, basil, oregano, celery salt, black pepper, mustard powder, paprika, garlic salt, powdered ginger, and white pepper.

Remove chicken tenders from buttermilk, shaking off the excess, and dredge them in the flour mixture until fully coated. Let them rest for 5 minutes on a baking rack.

Heat oil in a large pan over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, fry the chicken tenders for 6-8 minutes until golden brown and cooked through, flipping halfway. Drain on paper towels.

Make the Mac and Cheese:

Cook the elbow macaroni according to package directions. Drain and set aside.

In a saucepan, melt 3 tablespoons of butter over medium heat. Add the minced shallot and cook until soft.

Add the roasted garlic and mix in the flour to form a roux, cooking for 1-2 minutes.

Slowly whisk in the milk and cook until the mixture begins to thicken.

Add Dijon mustard, Gruyere, white cheddar, and smoked Gouda. Stir until the cheeses are fully melted and the sauce is creamy.

Fold in the cooked macaroni and mix until well coated.

Prepare the BBQ-Hot Sauce:

In a small bowl, combine Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce, Frank’s RedHot sauce, melted butter, honey, garlic powder, and paprika. Mix until smooth.

Serve:

Drizzle the BBQ-Hot Sauce over the fried chicken tenders.

Serve alongside the creamy mac and cheese.

Garnish with micro alfalfa sprouts for a fresh touch.