End of Watch ride passes through Tarrant County to honor three fallen sheriff’s department members

A cross-country ride memorializing the men and women in blue made its way through Tarrant County.

This year's End of Watch Ride honors more than 300 officers who died in 2020 protecting their community.

It was a moving memorial in more ways than one. A converted trailer honored officers who died at the height of the pandemic in 2020.

This year, we’re honoring 339 officers traveling through 46 states in 84 days," explained Beyond the Call of Duty Founder Jagerut Shah. "We’re going to 194 different departments and visiting the departments and visiting the survivors."

The Tuesday stop in Fort Worth captivated supporters. Some left messages and took photos.

The sea of faces honored three who called Tarrant County home: sheriff’s department members Lt. Craig King. Corporal Charles Holt III and Security Control Specialist Jerry Jones. They all contracted COVID-19 and died while serving at the Tarrant County jail.

Their families were on hand and expressed their appreciation.

"Oh my God, it’s amazing," said Moranda Holt, Charles’ widow. "It’s absolutely amazing to know that there are other people who care in this world who really want to show their support."

Shah is a retired sheriff’s deputy from Spokane, Washington. He says the whole Beyond the Call of Duty operation is funded through donations and love.

"I think it’s important we need to remind everyone that these beautiful men and women have a story behind them. Each one of them had so much love to give," he said.