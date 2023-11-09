Expand / Collapse search

Man accused of luring 15-year-old girl away from Dallas Mavericks game no billed by grand jury

North Richland Hills
DALLAS - A grand jury decided not to move forward with charges against a man accused of luring a teen girl from a Dallas Mavericks game last year and forcing her into prostitution.

Emanuel Cartagena, 33, was issued a "no bill" decision by a Dallas County grand jury, meaning they decided there was not enough evidence to prosecute.

There are eight other people who were also arrested in this case after the teen was found in April 2022.

She had been missing for nearly two weeks when she was found at an Oklahoma City motel.