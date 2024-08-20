Elm Thicket residents at odds with developer after city mistakenly approves building permit

In the latest step of a Dallas planning debacle, the city’s Board of Adjustment heard from a developer and neighbors in the historic Elm Thicket neighborhood.

The developers and neighbors are at odds after the city issued at least 19 building permits in violation of its own zoning standards.

On one side, a Dallas developer says he already invested half a million dollars into construction after the city gave him a building permit for a duplex. And on the other, neighbors say they shouldn't have to pay the price for the city's error.

In the historic neighborhood of Elm Thicket (also widely known as Ellum Thicket), Akber Meghani with Grand Development says he sank $500,000 into a half-built duplex when he was suddenly slapped with a stop work order.

His associate, Clay Stapp, pleaded with the Board of Adjustment on Tuesday to consider the consequences.

"I’m here to protect Mr. Meghani's interest to build a duplex that he was permitted by the city of Dallas. You guys are here to hopefully make the right decision," Stapp told the board. "If he's required to stop, it will have a catastrophic impact on his business and will end his business."

In 2020, residents of the former Freedman's community grew weary of new developments erasing front and back yards and casting shadows on the original cottage-style homes.

Neighbors went through a long process to develop new zoning standards that, among other things, prevented duplexes on interior streets and limited how tall buildings could be.

Still, residents kept noticing new builds that did not seem to be following the new zoning law. The city continued to respond that the new buildings were in compliance.

"And even though the community was screaming from the mountain top that something was wrong, our voices went unheard," Jonathan Maples, president of the Elm Thicket/ NorthPark Neighborhood Association.

New leaders with the department finally realized the city made a mistake and issued at least 19 permits using the outdated zoning codes.

That included Meghani's permit. Residents argued that he knew about the zoning change.

"Mr. Meghani thumbed his nose at changes that he was well aware of," said resident Kimberly Sims. "In a recent interview that aired August 15 on FOX 4 News, Mr. Meghani admitted that he knew the zoning guidelines for our community had changed."

"He voted against the zoning changes on two other properties that he owned in Elm Thicket," said homeowner Gus Perez. "What more proof do we need of him of his attempted to sneak a fast one by us all?"

"The punishment he is receiving for a crime he did not commit doesn’t even match," Stapp said.

The developer and the Dallas building official who issued the stop work order agreed to postpone Tuesday’s hearing until Sept. 17.