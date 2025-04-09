Ellis County home burglary ends after chase into Dallas County

article

The Brief A Bell County man has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes after a home burglary and a police chase. Ellis County Sheriff's Office responded to a home burglary in progress on Tuesday morning in Italy, Texas. The suspect drove off in a pink Ford Bronco and tossed stolen items from the window during the chase.



A Bell County man has been arrested after a home burglary in Ellis County turned into a police chase on Tuesday morning.

Burglary in Progress

The backstory:

The Ellis County Sheriff's Office was called to a report of a home burglary in progress at 9:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Judys Lane in Italy, Texas.

When they arrived, the suspect drove away from the scene in a new model pink Ford Bronco.

During the chase, deputies saw the suspect throwing stolen property from the home out of the vehicle's window.

The chase continued as the suspect crossed into Dallas County.

Deputies say the suspect abandoned the vehicle and started to run.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded, including K9 units, to help with the search.

The suspect was taken into custody and was taken to the Wayne McCollum Detention Center in Ellis County.

Suspect Identified

What we know:

He was identified as 41-year-old Anthony Lee Turner, of Little River Academy, Texas.

He was charged with burglary of a habitation, tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

His combined bonds have been set at $150,000, according to jail records.

What we don't know:

It is not known if the suspect knew the victim of the home burglary.