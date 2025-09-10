Elementary school creates video time capsule for graduating Class of 2032

The Brief A Tennessee school's video time capsule, where 6th graders answered questions from their future selves, has gone viral. Inspired by the viral video, an elementary school in Canyon Creek, Texas, is creating its own time capsule. The video will feature 6th graders asking questions of their future selves, which they will answer when they graduate in 2032.



A Tennessee school recently captivated the hearts of millions by creating a video time capsule.

Boys in 6th grade asked questions of their future selves and nearly 7 years later, as graduating seniors, they got the chance to answer their own questions.

Local perspective:

Watching the McCallie School seniors look back and think about what they wish they knew as 6th graders was heartwarming. As a reporter with a 6th grade son, I decided she could not let this moment get away.

I asked my son, McShayne, and his fellow school news crew team at Canyon Creek Elementary, if they would also ask a few questions about their future selves.

While I’m used to getting answers to questions on the spot.

This time I will savor the days and years it will take for the answers, knowing it will go by far too fast.

Here are some of the questions the students asked:

"Hi Daniel, this is your younger, handsome-looking self. Do I have my dream car, a 1965 Mustang?" said Daniel Plake.

"When you grow up, do you still want to be a children's doctor?" said Arshiya Agarkar.

"If I'm not a professional golfer, do I still want to be the next Erin Andrews and be a sports commentator?" said Emme Dudley.

"Do you still love Jesus just as much as when you were younger?" said Gabe Garcia.

"Where are we going to college?" said McShayne Brown.

What's next:

So much wisdom from those graduating seniors, and I am looking forwards to hearing what these future J.J. Pearce Mustangs will say as they graduate in 2032.