Electrical short in Downtown Dallas displaces over 170+ residents

The Brief A ruptured water line caused a massive electrical short and smoke in the Mercantile Building in Downtown Dallas. Approximately 175 occupied units are being evacuated; officials are assisting residents with immediate needs. The timeline for repairs is unknown, but building management states power will likely not be restored on Thursday.



Dallas Fire Rescue were dispatched to a call at 3:46 p.m. after a ruptured water line made its way inside an electrical room at the Mercantile Building in Downtown Dallas.

This resulted in a massive electrical short which generated large amounts of smoke.

What we know:

According to building management, there are approximately 175 occupied units which have to be evacuated. Management is working with DFR, the Office of Emergency Management and Disaster Response and DART to make sure the needs of all residents are addressed.

A first responder was taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion.

Four residents were treated on scene for non-life-threatening issues, but none were taken to the hospital.

What's next:

Officials say there is no timeline for when the electrical short will be fixed, but state it will most likely not be on Thursday.