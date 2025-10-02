Expand / Collapse search

Electrical short in Downtown Dallas displaces over 170+ residents

By
Published  October 2, 2025 9:01pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 4
Electrical short forces residents out of building

Electrical short forces residents out of building

A burst water pipe in the Mercantile Building caused an electrical short and fire, forcing the evacuation of 175 units with an unknown timeline for power restoration.

The Brief

    • A ruptured water line caused a massive electrical short and smoke in the Mercantile Building in Downtown Dallas.
    • Approximately 175 occupied units are being evacuated; officials are assisting residents with immediate needs.
    • The timeline for repairs is unknown, but building management states power will likely not be restored on Thursday.

DALLAS - Dallas Fire Rescue were dispatched to a call at 3:46 p.m. after a ruptured water line made its way inside an electrical room at the Mercantile Building in Downtown Dallas. 

This resulted in a massive electrical short which generated large amounts of smoke.

Image 1 of 2

 

What we know:

According to building management, there are approximately 175 occupied units which have to be evacuated. Management is working with DFR, the Office of Emergency Management and Disaster Response and DART to make sure the needs of all residents are addressed.

A first responder was taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion. 

Four residents were treated on scene for non-life-threatening issues, but none were taken to the hospital.

What's next:

Officials say there is no timeline for when the electrical short will be fixed, but state it will most likely not be on Thursday.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Crime and Public SafetyDowntown DallasDallas