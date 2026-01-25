Elderly man found unresponsive in Colleyville pond, in critical condition
COLLEYVILLE, Texas - An elderly man was hospitalized in critical condition Sunday morning after first responders, called to assist his wife, discovered him unresponsive in a pond behind their home.
What we know:
Colleyville police and fire crews were dispatched at approximately 10:30 a.m. to a residence in the 5000 block of Fry Lane. The initial call requested assistance for an elderly woman who had fallen in a back pasture and was unable to get up.
While providing aid to the woman, first responders discovered her husband in a nearby pond.
The man was pulled from the water and taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
It was about 15°F at 10:30 a.m. with a "feels-like" temperature of 3°F.
"No further details will be released at this time," said Mark Cantrell, representing the department.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet released the identities of the couple or provided further details regarding how long the man had been in the water.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Colleyville Fire Department.