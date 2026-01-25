Expand / Collapse search

Elderly man found unresponsive in Colleyville pond, in critical condition

Published  January 25, 2026 1:13pm CST
Colleyville
FOX 4
The Brief

    • An elderly man is in critical condition after being found unresponsive in a pond behind his Colleyville home Sunday morning.
    • First responders discovered the man while they were at the property to assist his wife, who had fallen in a nearby pasture.
    • The couple’s identities and the circumstances surrounding how the man entered the water have not yet been released.

COLLEYVILLE, Texas - An elderly man was hospitalized in critical condition Sunday morning after first responders, called to assist his wife, discovered him unresponsive in a pond behind their home.

Elderly Colleyville man found in pond

What we know:

Colleyville police and fire crews were dispatched at approximately 10:30 a.m. to a residence in the 5000 block of Fry Lane. The initial call requested assistance for an elderly woman who had fallen in a back pasture and was unable to get up.

While providing aid to the woman, first responders discovered her husband in a nearby pond.

The man was pulled from the water and taken to a local hospital in critical condition. 

It was about 15°F at 10:30 a.m. with a "feels-like" temperature of 3°F.

"No further details will be released at this time," said Mark Cantrell, representing the department.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the couple or provided further details regarding how long the man had been in the water.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Colleyville Fire Department.

