El Rancho smash-and-grab: 8 arrested for latest robbery in Fort Worth

The Brief Fort Worth police arrested eight people for a smash-and-grab robbery at the El Rancho grocery store jewelry counter on Super Bowl Sunday. Video from inside the store helped police track down the suspects in less than 24 hours. Police say it's too early to tell if the suspects are connected to similar crimes at El Rancho stores in Dallas and Houston.



Police are investigating a string of smash-and-grab robberies at El Rancho grocery stores in North Texas.

The most recent incident was in Fort Worth on Sunday, where multiple people were arrested.

Fort Worth El Rancho Smash-and-Grab

What's new:

Police said four masked men came into the El Rancho store on North Main Street in Fort Worth on Sunday just before the Super Bowl.

They smashed the glass cases and got away with thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry.

But video from inside the store helped police quickly arrest eight suspects.

"Quick response from a lot of people, video going out and all that, great detective work, great intel work. We were able to arrest eight people from that occurrence. And it was less than probably 24 hours that we were able to apprehend those people," said Fort Worth Police Officer Tracy Carter.

FOX 4 obtained mugshots for seven of the eight people who were arrested.

They include: 51-year-old Dexter Ray Mitchell, 23-year-old Vanessa Thompson, 33-year-old Dexter Mitchell, 25-year-old Christian Venson, 22-year-old Reginald Mitchell, 17-year-old Daniya Smith, 36-year-old Lester Emerson, and 36-year-old Shonton Howard.

El Rancho Smash-and-Grab Pattern

What we know:

Smash-and-grabs at jewelry stores inside El Rancho grocery stores have become a pattern.

On Jan. 24, the location on Coit Road in Dallas was hit.

The family that owns that jewelry counter also owns the counter at the Dallas store on Gus Thomason and Ferguson Roads. It was hit in December.

FOX 4 spoke to Angel Cuenca in December. He said his parents’ business helped him through college.

"It’s unfortunate. Someone working 80 hours a week and have their American dream snatched away from them. It’s what put me through Texas Tech and SMU," he said.

What we don't know:

Fort Worth said it’s too early to tell if the crimes are connected.

"If there is other people that are out there that are doing this and maybe it’s tied together, hopefully those people will work with us and we’ll bring them to justice. But as of this time, I can’t say they are related right now," Officer Carter said.

Smash-and-grabs have happened at El Rancho stores in the Houston area, too.

The sheriff there said the crimes seem similar, but law enforcement officials have not officially connected them.