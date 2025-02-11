El Paso explosion: 5 injured in fire near airport

The Brief Crews are battling flames near El Paso International Airport. KFOX14 reports a vehicle exploded. The El Paso Fire Department says 5 people were injured, and 4 people were taken to local hospitals.



Five people were injured, and four of those were taken to the hospital after a reported explosion at a bus operations center near the El Paso International Airport.

What we know:

According to the El Paso Fire Department, crews are responding to a Condition 4 fire at the Sun Metro Transit Operations Center in the maintenance area.

Five people were injured with four transported to local hospitals, according to the El Paso Fire Department.

The roof and walls of the building collapsed in connection to the fire.

Smoke can be seen in the air in the area around Montana Avenue.

KFOX14 reports that officials first described the incident as a vehicle explosion, but now say they are investigating the cause.

The city says details about the fire and its cause are limited at this time.

Traffic is closed in the area of Montana Avenue and Wedgewood Drive.

The City of El Paso says Sun Metro routes are all operational. However, riders may experience some delays as the day progresses.

The airport operations are unaffected.

What we don't know:

At this time, we don't know the circumstances around the explosion.

El Paso fire also did not give an update on the condition of the injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.