UPDATE: Nine cases of omicron variant identified by Houston Methodist, more expected

Houston Methodist has confirmed they have identified nine cases of the omicron variant through its comprehensive virus genome sequencing surveillance project, a day after announcing the first eight.

Another batch patient Covid-positive samples are going into the sequencer Friday, so more results are expected in the next couple days



According to a release, COVID-19 sequencing had shown 100% delta variants at the hospital since earlier this year. But on Thursday, up to 5% of Houston Methodist's patient population had the omicron variant.

Experts are speculating the hospital could possibly be at 100% omicron by early February, which would have a faster saturation point than even delta did.



"We’re in a race against the variants," said S. Wesley Long, M.D., Ph.D., medical director of diagnostic microbiology at Houston Methodist. "To stop the COVID-19 virus dead in its tracks, we can’t stress enough how critically important it is for everyone in the community to get completely vaccinated as soon as possible. Remember, this includes boosters or a third shot if you are eligible. Continue to take extra precautions in the meantime, such as wearing masks, socially distancing, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, and if you feel sick, self-isolating until you can be tested for COVID-19."



On Monday, Harris County Public Health reported a woman from NW Harris County tested positive for what is believed to be the first case of the omicron variant in the state of Texas.

And earlier this week, Harris County Public Health announced they detected the omicron variant in its wastewater.

