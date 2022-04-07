EF-1 tornado confirmed in Ellis County

article

There was a fourth tornado in North Texas Monday night.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 twister touched down near Midlothian, in Ellis County.

Its wind speeds reached an estimated 90 miles per hour, ripping up trees and knocking over an 18-wheeler on U.S. Highway 67 near Highway 287.

Two other tornados damaged about 90 structures in Johnson County – an EF-2 tornado north of the community of Egan and a smaller EF-0 tornado in Keene.

One man was hurt while trying to help his daughter get to safety. Wind flipped the RV she was staying in over, and he became trapped.

An EF-1 tornado also left a trail of damage in the Collin County city of Blue Ridge.

