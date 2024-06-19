Trackdown: Help find Edward 'Calico' Wilson's killers

A drive-by shooting in South Dallas earlier this month killed a 43-year-old man, and police do not believe he was the target.

Two others were wounded and survived.

Detectives say Edward Wilson was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The shooting happened on June 7 around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Malcolm X and Warren.

"There was a large group of people here at this club at this business, and then several people hanging out here at this parking lot," explained Dallas Police Det. Brewster Billings. "Two white pickup trucks drive down the street here, and open fire at this business over here. There was a white Mercedes parked there. Our victim, Edward Wilson, his friends and family call him Calico, was standing by there and got hit, ran behind the Mercedes, where we found him deceased."

Detectives don’t think Wilson was the target.

"From everything I've heard, he was a great guy, good guy in the neighborhood. Everybody knew him," Billings said. "He lived here in the neighborhood. Have no reason to believe he was the target of this."

Police say the trucks involved are a white F-250 and a base model GMC Sierra and both look brand new. Anyone who recognizes the truck is asked to come forward.

"Two pickup trucks, they come down off of Pennsylvania and turn right on to Malcolm X, and they drive slowly down here. They're a couple of seconds apart," Billings said. "There were hundreds of witnesses the people that we talked to when we got here. Nobody saw anything."

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Det. Billings at (214)283-4805 or at brewster.billings@dallaspolice.gov.