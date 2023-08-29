Education leaders push back on bringing PragerU curriculum into Texas schools

A non-profit from California is getting pushback for taking steps to bring its controversial education lessons to Texas.

PragerU calls itself an alternative to left-wing ideology. It was co-founded by Dennis Prager, a conservative radio host and writer.

PragerU recently became a state licensed vendor in Texas. And while it does not have any proposals before the state board of education right now, its critics are concerned about the group's potential influence.

Some state board of education members, minority groups and teacher unions speak out against a controversial supplemental curriculum produced by a California-based non-profit called PagerU, which promotes itself as creating conservative pro-American values content.

State Board of Education member Julie Pickren said PragerU was coming to Texas, bringing pushback from other board members.

While PragerU is certified as a vendor in Texas, the non-profit has not submitted any instructional videos for board approval.

"We have teachers come together. We have subject matter experts come together to review all of this, and none of that has happened," said board member Melissa Ortega.

The timing is getting attention as the state board meets this week. A new state law is expanding its oversight of educational material.

PragerU materials were recently okayed for use in Florida schools.

But Kelsey Kling with the Texas American Federation of Teachers blasted the PragerU videos she's seen.

"No attempt is made at objectivity, and these videos instead whitewash and misrepresent events in our history, glorify hyper-capitalism, promote jingoism and are rife with misogyny and white slaverism," she said.

Its curriculum calls itself an alternative to the left-wing ideology in culture.

Doug Williams is former superintendent of Sunnyvale ISD. He says local control is best for student learning. Yet, he warns the fight over what is being taught and how may be just beginning.

"The state board of education is responsible for adopting the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills will be having a re-write of social studies curriculum, and that's really going to be where the battle lines are drawn," Williams said.

On social media, Prickren clarified her welcome video that has created this firestorm, saying it was to congratulate them for being approved as a vendor in Texas and not that their products would be in public schools. But it has added to the controversy and centered on public education in Texas.