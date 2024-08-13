Texas man tried to kill 4-month-old daughter by feeding her gasoline, police allege

Police in Northeast Texas say a father confessed to pouring gasoline into his infant daughter's mouth.

Edgar James Bridgemon, of Paris, Texas, is now charged with attempted capital murder. The baby is recovering at Children's Medical Center in Dallas.

The 24-year-old is facing an attempted capital murder charge after police say he intentionally fed his 4-month-old daughter gasoline this past Saturday to try to kill her.

Initially, police received a call from the infant’s mother.

"Who presented the child to the officers and said that the child’s father had actually given it gasoline to drink," said Paris Police Capt. Terry Bull. "The child was breathing. The child was awake and crying."

Police say Bridgemon is the infant’s biological father but does not live with the child and her mother.

Bridgemon was at the home when police arrived and briefly attempted to run away before giving himself up and admitting to the crime, according to police.

"It was revealed that this man, in fact, fed his infant gasoline with the intent of doing the child harm," Bull said. "The reason we were actually able to place him under arrest at the time was his confession."

Police will not say what they believe Bridgemon’s motive to be.

However, the child’s mother — who did not want to be named — told FOX 4 that it might be because she does not want to have a relationship with Bridgemon. But the child’s mother says she allowed Bridgemon to freely visit their baby.

"It’s terrifying," she said. "I don’t think I can ever trust somebody with my kids again."

The mother says she was not home when Bridgemon allegedly fed their daughter gasoline but arrived home shortly afterward.

"And then I asked him, ‘Why does it smell like gas? Why does it smell like gas in my house?’" she said.

The baby girl is being treated at Children’s Medical Center in Dallas, where she is improving.

"I just want my baby to come home. I want to hold her again," the mom said. "It breaks my heart; it really does."

The Paris Police Department says Bridgemon is being cooperative and has completed at least two interviews with investigators. He is being held in the Lamar County Jail on a $250,000 bond.