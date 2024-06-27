Eddie Bernice Johnson’s family settles wrongful death suit with Baylor Scott & White

The creation of the Eddie Bernice Johnson Lives Foundation is part of the resolution reached between the former congresswoman’s family and Baylor Scott & White Health System.

Johnson died on New Year’s Eve at a Baylor Scott and White rehabilitation facility in Dallas.

Her family filed a wrongful death lawsuit claiming medical negligence led to her death after she had back surgery.

The lawsuit claimed Johnson’s son found her lying in her own feces and urine. She had been pushing a call button and begging for help for a prolonged amount of time.

During a news conference Thursday, Johnson’s family said Baylor Scott & White will also rename a nursing scholarship program in the former congresswoman’s honor.

That scholarship is for full-time nurses who want to get a bachelor's degree in nursing or a master’s as a nurse practitioner.

"Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson was a friend and champion in the communities we serve — she is an inspiration to all. It has long been our priority to help her life’s work live on. Working with her family, we are pleased to name a nursing scholarship program in her honor," the hospital system said in a statement.

Johnson’s family said going forward, they hope to increase caps on medical malpractice lawsuits to keep up with at least inflation.

They hope to get the support of lawmakers on both sides.