Ed Sheeran launching North American tour in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - Singer, songwriter Ed Sheeran is kicking off his North American world tour at Jerry World in Arlington.
The ‘Bad Habits’ singer released the dates to his upcoming Mathematics tour on Monday and the first stop is at AT&T Stadium on May 6, 2023.
READ MORE: Bad Bunny met with Uvalde shooting survivor during trip to Arlington
Sheeran's tour also brings special guests Khalid, Russ, Dylan, Rosa Linne, Cat Burns and Maisie Peters.
Pre-sale for tickets go up for grabs on Oct. 12.