Bad Bunny met with Uvalde shooting survivor during trip to Arlington

Music sensation Bad Bunny spent some time with one of the survivors of the school shooting in Uvalde during his trip to Arlington last weekend.

On Sunday the Correa Family Foundation, started by former Houston Astro and current Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa, shared photos of Bad Bunny meeting Mayah Zamora at the concert at AT&T Stadium.

Mayah Zamora was one of the students wounded inside of Robb Elementary School during the shooting on May 24. 19 students and 2 teachers were killed.

The 10-year-old spent 66 days in the hospital recovering from gunshots to her hands, arms, chest and back.

She went through more than 20 surgeries on her road to recovery from San Antonio's University Health hospital.

RELATED: Houston Texans honor Uvalde shooting victims, host HS team Sunday

Photos showed Bad Bunny signing a T-Shirt for Mayah.

The post from the Correa Family Foundation said she had a fun night dancing and that the singer's team "made it an incredible experience she and her family will cherish".

Last month the Good Bunny Foundation, started by Bad Bunny, and the Correa Family Foundation contributed money to build a new home for the Zamora family.