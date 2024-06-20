Missing Parker County children found safe

article

UPDATE: Willow Park police say both kids have been located safely.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Authorities in Parker County are looking for two kids who went missing Thursday.

Police in Willow Park are searching for 7-year-old Echo Sanchez and 10-year-old Antonio Smith.

The two were last seen around 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Willow Park’s South Ranch House Road/Baymont Inn area.

Police say Echo has blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing jeans shorts and a grey shirt.

Antonio has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black shorts and a grey shirt.

Local police say they have plenty of search resources available, and no additional help is needed.

Anyone who spots them is urged to contact Willow Park PD at (817) 594-3213 or call 911.