Easter deviled egg recipe from SĒR Steak + Spirits | The Ten

Base Farce (Filling) for All Recipes: Makes enough for ~50 egg halves

Ingredients:

25 egg yolks (from hard-boiled eggs)

¾ cup mayonnaise

1½ tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp lemon juice (fresh)

½ tsp cayenne pepper or hot sauce (adjust to taste)

Salt & pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Mash egg yolks in a bowl until smooth.

2. Mix in mayonnaise, Dijon, lemon juice, and cayenne/hot sauce.

3. Season with salt and pepper. Taste and adjust seasoning.

4. Transfer to a piping bag or zip-top bag with the corner snipped.

Classic Deviled Eggs

Additional Ingredients:

½ tsp paprika (for garnish)

Optional: 2 tbsp sweet pickle relish (for a Southern twist)

Directions:

1. Use the base farce as-is or mix in pickle relish.

2. Pipe into dyed or classic egg whites.

3. Dust lightly with paprika before serving.



Dyed Egg Whites (pastel pink/red + Gold/yellow)

Ingredients:

4 small red beets, peeled and sliced

4 small golden beets, peeled and sliced

4 tbsp white vinegar (2 tbsp per color batch)

4 cups water (2 cups per batch)

Salt (optional, ½ tsp per batch)

Directions:

1. In two separate saucepans, add 2 cups water + 2 sliced red beets to one, and 2 cups water + 2 sliced golden beets to the other.

2. Add 1 tbsp vinegar to each pot and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer for 15 minutes.

3. Strain the liquid into separate bowls and let cool completely.

4. Carefully place peeled, halved egg whites into each dye bath (make sure whites are already separated from yolks).

5. Let them soak for 30 minutes for a light pastel, or longer for deeper color.

6. Remove and gently pat dry. Set aside for filling.

Everything Spice & Smoked Salmon Deviled Eggs

Additional Ingredients:

4 oz cold-smoked salmon, finely chopped

50 .25oz Salmon Rosettes

2 tbsp crème fraiche

2 tbsp finely chopped chives

Everything bagel seasoning, for garnish

Directions:

1. Fold crème fraiche and chopped salmon into the base farce.

2. Pipe filling into dyed egg whites (preferably pastel gold for a warm contrast).

3. Sprinkle lightly with everything seasoning and chopped chives.

BLT Truffle Deviled Eggs

Additional Ingredients:

5 strips of bacon

1 tray micro arugula

1 tsp truffle oil

Cherry tomatoes (optional, finely diced for topping)

Directions:

1. Stir truffle oil into the base farce.

2. Pipe into dyed egg whites (pink looks great here).

3. Top each with a few sprigs of micro arugula.

4. Optional: Add a tiny drizzle of truffle oil just before serving.

*Optional*: To step up your Easter Deviled Egg Spread, use a classic star piping tip to give your eggs a more polished and professional presentation!