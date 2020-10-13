Early voting begins with long lines at some North Texas polling places

There were long lines at some polling places in North Texas Tuesday morning as the three-week-long early voting period began. A record turnout is expected for this presidential election.

Because of the pandemic, Gov. Greg Abbott added an extra week for early voting in Texas. It gives people more time to vote safely.

Dallas County voters have an interesting new option at the American Airlines Center. Up to 50 people can vote at one time with safety precautions in place.

Before voting, everyone at the AAC gets hand sanitizer. All voters are also given a sanitized stylist to mark their ballots. Plexiglass barriers are in place and individual voting booths are sanitized after each use.

FOX 4 reporter Dan Godwin said there was a long line at the AAC when the polls first opened but things have since calmed down. He spoke to a couple of voters who said the overall the process went pretty smoothly.

“From entering the line to voting was 25 minutes. I felt very safe doing it,” said Gregory Pynes, a Dallas County voter.

“I was real nervous about coming down to the American Airlines Center thinking the lines would be too long that they would take forever. It took all of 30 minutes for us from start to finish,” said Dennis Coleman, another voter. “There are markers letting you know where to stand. There are sanitizers throughout the facility as well as additional masks if you need those.”

People at other polling locations also reported long lines Tuesday morning. FOX 4 reporter Shannon Murray found people sticking it out at El Centro West and staff member Lexy Cruz shared video of the wait at the Duncanville public library.

Reporter Shaun Rabb said he stood in line for two hours but eventually was able to cast his vote. It’s important, he said.

In Dallas County, early voting locations are open six days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m. Officials said typically the shortest lines to will be in the middle of the week or on Sundays.

In Tarrant County, the polling location at the Euless Family Life Senior Center is closed and there may be some delays at the Keller Town Hall and Villages of Woodland Springs locations because of coronavirus concerns.

"Last night a poll worker that was trained on Oct. 8 informed us that he tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, all workers that were in the same training class were asked to stay home and not show up for work today. This affected three early voting locations: Keller Town Hall, Villages of Woodland Springs and Euless Family Life Senior Center. At this time, only the Euless Senior Center remains unable to open. We are in the process of finding a replacement crew for the site, and will open it as soon as possible," Tarrant County elections officials said in a statement.

Voters in those areas can go to elections.tarrantcounty.com to find another place to cast their ballot.

Early voting continues until Oct. 30.

