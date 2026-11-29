Early-morning AutoZone fire in Irving leaves partial fire and smoke damage
IRVING, Texas - No injuries were reported after firefighters quickly extinguished an early-morning commercial fire at an auto parts store in Irving, authorities said.
AutoZone fire in Irving
What we know:
The Irving Fire Department responded at 5:12 a.m. to a reported blaze at an AutoZone at 1027 E. Irving Blvd. The first crew arrived four minutes later and reported heavy fire and smoke coming from the building.
Fifteen fire units responded to the scene and brought the fire under control quickly, according to the department.
Officials said the primary business sustained partial fire damage, while several neighboring businesses suffered smoke damage. No injuries or fatalities were reported.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Irving Fire Department.