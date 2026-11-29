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The Brief No injuries were reported after Irving firefighters quickly extinguished an early-morning fire at an AutoZone on East Irving Boulevard. Fifteen fire units responded to the 5:12 a.m. blaze, which caused partial fire damage to the auto parts store and smoke damage to neighboring businesses. Authorities have not yet released the cause of the fire.



No injuries were reported after firefighters quickly extinguished an early-morning commercial fire at an auto parts store in Irving, authorities said.

AutoZone fire in Irving

What we know:

The Irving Fire Department responded at 5:12 a.m. to a reported blaze at an AutoZone at 1027 E. Irving Blvd. The first crew arrived four minutes later and reported heavy fire and smoke coming from the building.

Fifteen fire units responded to the scene and brought the fire under control quickly, according to the department.

Officials said the primary business sustained partial fire damage, while several neighboring businesses suffered smoke damage. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is being investigated.