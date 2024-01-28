Suspected drunk driver hit 2 pedestrians during police chase, Fort Worth police say

article

A 29-year-old driver accused of hitting two pedestrians after leading Fort Worth police on a chase Saturday night is now in custody.

This started just after 10 p.m., when police said an officer tried to pull over a driver suspected of driving under the influence near University Drive and 7th Street.

The driver, identified as Andrew Michael Guerra, didn’t stop and sped away.

Officers pursued the suspect, and during the chase, police said Guerra hit two pedestrians and slammed into another vehicle.

After the crash, police were able to arrest Guerra.

The pedestrians and people inside the other vehicle were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. They were in stable condition.

Police are continuing to investigate this case. It's unclear what charges Guerra will face.