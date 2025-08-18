Duncanville K9 catches suspect who stole pickup, victim ejected from bed of truck in crash

article

The Brief A suspect is in custody after a stolen vehicle chase ended in a crash in Duncanville, Texas. Two people were hospitalized with injuries, including the victim of the stolen vehicle and a second person involved in the crash. The identities of those involved have not been released, and police have not said why the victim was in the bed of his own truck.



A suspect is in custody and two victims were hospitalized after a stolen vehicle chase ended in a crash early Monday morning, according to the Duncanville Police Department.

Duncanville Police Chase

What we know:

Officers were called to a stolen vehicle report around 6 a.m. and found the victim was in the bed of his own truck while the suspect was driving. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver sped away, reaching speeds of up to 80 mph.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A suspect is in custody after a stolen vehicle chase ended in a crash in Duncanville, Texas.

The chase ended when the truck crashed at the intersection of S. Westmoreland and W. Ledbetter. The suspect ran from the scene but was quickly caught by a police K-9 named Jack and his handler, Officer Hankins. The suspect was taken to a local hospital for a dog bite.

Owner of pickup ejected in crash

The victim, who was in the bed of the truck, was ejected during the crash and was taken to a hospital with injuries. Police have not said why the victim of the stolen vehicle was in the bed of the truck, or how he ended up there. The extent of their injuries has not been released.

A second person, who was involved in the collision, was also taken to the hospital. Their injuries are also unknown.

This is a developing story.

What we don't know:

The identities of those involved have not been released.