Top-ranked Duncanville High School boys basketball team opts out of playoffs

Duncanville High School is the No. 1 ranked basketball team in the state, but they will not be playing in this year's playoffs.

Duncanvile ISD Superintendent Dr. Marc Smith announced on Friday that the team will opt out of UIL postseason play for the 2022-2023 season.

The decision comes just weeks after the UIL decided to strip Duncanville boys team of its 2022 Class 6A state championship, and put the team on probation after ruling they used an ineligible player.

The ineligible player, Anthony Black, now plays at the University of Arkansas.

In the summer of 2021 he transferred from Coppell to Duncanville.

Last year, the UIL ruled him ineligible to play because of the nature of the transfer.

He ultimately played due to court rulings.

The UIL said that didn't change its initial ruling, and punished Duncanville ISD.

"We believe the UIL has a better understanding of our situation and will not impose any additional penalties if we opt-out of post-season play this school year," said Dr. Smith in a statement Friday. "Duncanville ISD respects the UIL, we are a proud member of the organization, and all of us want to expedite decisions that prove our commitment to winning with honor by following UIL rules."

Earlier this week, Duncanville announced it would be reassigning both the boys head coach David Peavy and the head girls basketball coach LaJenna Howard to other jobs within the district.

Former athletic director Dwight Weaver was also reassigned to serve as a campus administrator.

"This change in leadership is the first of a multi-step plan to strengthen our athletic programs and our national reputation as a powerhouse athletics organization," said Dr. Smith on Thursday.

The Duncanville girls team was suspended from this year's playoffs by the UIL for violating recruiting rules and practice restrictions.

Longtime girls coach Cathy Self-Morgan retired in 2019 amidst an investigation into possible recruiting violations. Self-Morgan says the investigation had nothing to do with her decision to retire.