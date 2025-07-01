18-wheeler driver admitted to falling asleep before crash that killed 4 family members, 1 other

The Brief A truck driver reportedly admitted to falling asleep at the wheel before a multi-vehicle crash on I-20 in Terrell. The collision resulted in five deaths, including four members of the McKellar family and the driver of a Jeep. The driver, Alexis Osmani Gonzalez-Companioni, faces five charges of manslaughter and one charge of aggravated assault.



The arrest warrant we obtained reveals that the driver of the 18-wheeler reportedly admitted to troopers he fell asleep at the wheel until the deadly crash woke him up.

What we know:

Newly released court records say the driver of a red 18-wheeler told Texas DPS he fell asleep at the wheel on Saturday afternoon and woke up to a loud bang as he crushed a Red Ford F-150 truck on I-20 in Terrell.

FOX 4 is now learning that the family inside the truck was the McKellar family. Relatives tell FOX 4 that 51-year-old Zabar, his 44-year-old wife Krishaun, and their 15-year-old son Kason all died.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

20-year-old Evan had her foot amputated and is in a hospital.

Zabar’s father, Billy McKellar, also died in the crash.

Billy McKellar

The Texas DPS said on Monday that all five people on the F-150 had died but now says it had incorrect information.

The tractor-trailer also struck a gray jeep, which killed the jeep’s driver. Court documents identify her as Nicole Gregory.

27-year-old Alexis Osmani Gonzalez-Companioni faces five charges of manslaughter and one charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Featured article

Arrest warrant

Dig deeper:

According to an arrest warrant, the first trooper on scene, "…did not see any brake or skid marks on the ground; this indicated that the tractor-trailer did not apply its brakes."

The arrest warrant goes on to read: "traffic was moving extremely slow or not moving at all on interstate 20 west…"

"The red tractor-trailer was traveling at highway speeds…"

It was a 75-miles-per-hour zone.

The warrant also says…

"The driver of the red tractor-trailer collided with the rear of the red f150…the f150 hit the rear of another tractor-trailer in front…the force…so great it caused the transmission of the white tractor-trailer to fall out…the white tractor-trailer then collided with a blue trailer that was in front…" of it.

What they're saying:

Relatives of the McKellar family are beyond devastated and too distraught to interview but sent a GoFundMe link that reads:

"This unimaginable tragedy has deeply touched the hearts of many, and we are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming love, prayers, and support shown during this time. So many have reached out asking how they can help or give back to the family at this moment of sorrow."