Driver wanted in deadly Dallas hit-and-run that killed 23-year-old

The Brief A 23-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Dallas after attending a concert on the night of July 26. Family and friends are pleading for the driver to come forward, describing the victim as a kind and selfless person. Dallas police have not yet made an arrest, and the investigation is ongoing.



Family and friends of a 23-year-old man hit and killed by a car after walking home from a concert are pleading for that driver to come forward.

So far, Dallas police have not made any arrests in the case.

Hit-and-run

What we know:

This photo is the last one ever taken of 23-year-old Seth Rains. The Texas Tech graduate was with his friends at a concert in Dallas on the night of July 26.

Seth Rains (far left)

"I remember leaving the concert and feeling on top of the world, like nothing could touch us," said Seth Rains' best friend, Landen Ashby.

Landen Ashby remembers the group walking back to the hotel around 2:40 a.m. and crossing the street at the intersection of Turtle Creek Boulevard and Market Center, when a car hit his best friend.

"When I went up to him, he was in the street. Immediately, the severity clicked for me and I knew he was in critical condition, and we needed help now," said Ashby.

Ashby called 911 while another friend chased the car. Ashby says the group tried to get the driver to stop.

The car made a U-turn back to the scene and a friend spoke to the driver.

"My friend was kind of talking to him, and he rolled down the window and was just kind of like, ‘What happened, what happened? I don’t really know what happened.’"

The group allegedly yelled that the driver hit their friend and that's when the driver sped off.

Remembering Seth Rains

Dig deeper:

Ashby says they gave Dallas police all the information they could remember, but so far, no arrests have been made.

Rains died at the hospital before his parents got there.

"There are no winners in this game at all. It’s just sadness," said Clint Rains, Seth’s father.

Clint and Cyndi Rains describe their son as kind, hardworking, and selfless. He was deeply loved by his friends, who will always remember his contagious laugh and bright light.

All they want is for the driver to do the right thing and turn themselves in.

"He had an amazing soul and if anyone deserved a full life, it was Seth," said Harrison Chrane, Seth’s best friend.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department.