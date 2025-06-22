Driver killed in crash north of Addison, police investigating

article

The Brief A driver died Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash in north Dallas, north of Addison. The crash happened around 6:50 a.m. in the 4400 block of Rosemeade Parkway. The driver's identity has not yet been released, and the investigation is ongoing.



A driver died Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash in north Dallas, north of Addison, police said.

What we know:

The crash happened at 6:50 a.m. in the 4400 block of Rosemeade Parkway, near the Dallas North Tollway and President George Bush Turnpike, north of Addison.

Dallas police responded to the scene and found that only one vehicle was involved in the crash. The vehicle crashed into a utility pole, and more than 100 Oncore customers were without power after the crash.

Fatal crash in the 4400 block of Rosemeade Parkway

The driver died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Authorities said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

What we don't know:

The identity of the driver and the cause of the crash have not been released. It is not clear if anyone else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.