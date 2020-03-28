Driver killed after crashing into the back of dump truck in Dallas

article

Dallas police said a driver was killed when his vehicle crashed into the back of a dump truck Friday night.

The collision happened at about 8:45 p.m., along Loop 12 Walton Walker, near Jefferson Boulevard.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but investigators found that the driver crashed into the back of a dump truck in the southbound lanes. He was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the truck was not hurt, and police said he remained on scene.

No charges have been filed.

Speed is believed to have been a major factor.