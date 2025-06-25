Driver in Duncanville hit-and-run crash wanted

article

The Brief A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on eastbound I-20 early Saturday morning. Dallas County investigators are now looking for the driver of a white Chevrolet Equinox with the license plate LGP5505. The vehicle likely has front-end or windshield damage.



Dallas County investigators are searching for the hit-and-run driver responsible for the death of a pedestrian.

What we know:

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday on eastbound Interstate 20 near Main Street in Duncanville.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was struck and killed while walking in the roadway.

Investigators now believe the victim was hit by someone driving a white Chevrolet Equinox with the Texas license plate LGP5505.

That vehicle likely now has front-end and possibly windshield damage.

What we don't know:

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

The sheriff’s office said it’s not clear why that person was walking in the roadway at the time of the crash.

What you can do:

Investigators are hoping to find someone with dash camera video taken on eastbound I-20 near Main Street between 1:40 and 1:50 a.m. on June 21.

Anyone with video or other information is urged to contact Det. Espino at 214-589-2323 or VCU@dallascounty.org.