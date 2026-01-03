Driver critical, passenger dead after fleeing Fort Worth police

article

The Brief A Fort Worth police pursuit ended in a deadly crash early Saturday morning. The suspect’s car hit a utility pole, killing a passenger and critically injuring the driver. Authorities have not released identities as the investigation continues.



What we know:

The chase began around 2:40 a.m. on Exchange Avenue in the Fort Worth Stockyards, where police saw the suspect's vehicle driving the wrong way.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle, at which point the suspect made a U-turn and fled the scene, police said.

Another patrol car saw the vehicle a few minutes later and attempted another traffic stop. The suspect fled again, and eventually lost control and crashed into a utility pole near the 1500 block of East 4th Street.

The passenger in the car was extracted and later pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken to a hospital and was last reported as critical.

What we don't know:

The names of the passenger and suspect were not released.

Information was limited at the time of publishing.