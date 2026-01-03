Driver critical, passenger dead after fleeing Fort Worth police
FORT WORTH, Texas - A pursuit with Fort Worth police ended in a crash with severe injuries and a fatality early Saturday.
What we know:
The chase began around 2:40 a.m. on Exchange Avenue in the Fort Worth Stockyards, where police saw the suspect's vehicle driving the wrong way.
Police attempted to stop the vehicle, at which point the suspect made a U-turn and fled the scene, police said.
Another patrol car saw the vehicle a few minutes later and attempted another traffic stop. The suspect fled again, and eventually lost control and crashed into a utility pole near the 1500 block of East 4th Street.
The passenger in the car was extracted and later pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver was taken to a hospital and was last reported as critical.
What we don't know:
The names of the passenger and suspect were not released.
Information was limited at the time of publishing.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Fort Worth Police Department.