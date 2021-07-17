Drive-thru vaccination hub at Fair Park closes

article

Low demand is why one of the largest vaccination hubs in North Texas is shutting down operations.

The vaccination hub at Fair Park started six months ago, and Saturday was the last day COVID-19 vaccines were distributed at the site.

At first, it was a walk-up site, before transitioning into drive-thru.

More than 496,000 doses were administered there since January 11.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said health officials will continue to sponsor pop-up clinics to get people vaccinated.

Advertisement

Vaccines are now widely available in pharmacies and other health provider locations.