Drive-thru graduation celebration held for Trinity High School seniors in Euless

Graduating seniors at Trinity High School in Euless received a special celebration on Tuesday.

The students have all been home since Spring Break. So the school came up with a drive-thru party to honor them before they graduate.

It was the kind of celebration that Trinity High School seniors weren’t exactly expecting.

After missing out on spring sporting events, those final pep rallies, and senior prom, school administrators decided to host a drive-thru celebration for all 806 graduates in the class of 2020.

Many of the students hadn’t seen each other since before Spring Break.

Michael Woolley and Lexie Barthelemess are this year’s Mr. and Mrs. THS. They sat on a makeshift throne for a different kind of class reunion.

“It’s just something we have to adjust to. I guess make the best of,” Woolley said. “It gives everybody a chance to see each other for one last time and say our goodbyes.”

Dozens of teachers, staff, administrators, and parents lined up for a two-hour procession of cheers and well wishes.

And as they ended their final ride through campus, seniors picked up their caps and gowns. They still hope they’ll get to walk across the stage in person.

The Texas Education Agency released guidelines about graduation, saying most outdoor ceremonies will have to wait until June 1. It means Trinity’s May 31 graduation will have to be postponed if they decide to hold it in person.