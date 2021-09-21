Drive-thru COVID-19 booster shot clinic opens in Fort Worth

COVID-19 booster shots are now being offered to people in Fort Worth.

The city opened a new drive-thru clinic at the Wilkerson Greines Activity Center on the Tarrant Community College South Campus in south Fort Worth.

People who are 65 or older or who have high-risk health conditions can get a free booster shot if it’s been at least 28 days since their a second dose of a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

Those who haven’t yet received their first or second dose can also get those shots at the same location.

"There’s a lot of area codes that, you know, they’re in the 50-60 percentile and we’re trying to open a larger vaccination site to accommodate more people in a quicker manner so they can still go to work and stuff like that. So, we believe this process here, maybe we’ll be more inviting to get people in and out faster and they’ll realize they can get back to their personal life after they get the vaccine" said Jason Pittman with the city of Fort Worth.

Fort Worth is getting help from the Tarrant County Public Health Department and Fort Worth ISD to run the clinic. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

If the FDA recommends expanding Moderna and Pfizer booster shots to a larger group of people, Fort Worth said it will be ready to expand the clinic as well.

Studies are still being done on the need for a booster for people who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

