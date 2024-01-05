Doctor born in segregated Parkland unit voted 1st Black president of Parkland medical staff

The staff at Parkland Hospital voted Dr. James Griffin as president of Parkland medical staff.

The Dallas native is the first African American to hold the position at the county hospital.

FOX 4's Shaun Rabb spoke with the anesthesiologist about his accomplishment and life.

His office is adorned with art, not only for its beauty, but because of the messages meshed in the mosaics.

"I've just been collecting art since I graduated medical school," Dr. Griffin said. "Communities and individuals try to present some of their life circumstance through their craft."

So too does Dr. Griffin, who is president-elect of the Parkland medical staff, an historic first.

"In 1958, until I became a 2nd grader, my parents couldn't vote. So to be elected by my peers, I think takes on special connection. It connects me back to a point where we didn't have a voice and now you have given a voice to someone who had a different background. I think it’s very important," he explained. "And that resonates with me, with responsibility and accountability."

And significance, as Dr. Griffin, professor of anesthesiology at UT Southwestern and chief of anesthesiology services at Parkland, was born in 1958 in the segregated colored unit at Parkland.

"Even though we had the social barrier in 58, Parkland still is that bridge that makes it possible for us to overcome other barriers we have in our society," Dr. Griffin added.

[REPORTER: "What is it you want your legacy to be here?"]

"We all have a responsibility to make sure that the next generation has the tools to make sure that their intellectual motivation is not left in the hallway, but it actually goes into the room at the bedside of the patient," he answered.

Not only passing on the practice of medicine, but like art, bringing unique experiences and backgrounds to be passed to the next generation.

"That we have not only a responsibility to care, but it has to be in the context of socially conscious and compassionate care, that's very important."