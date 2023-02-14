DPD chief on policing: 'We need to do a better job of vetting people wearing this uniform'

A town hall gave people a chance to get answers from the Dallas police chief and Dallas County sheriff about policing and accountability.

The goal of Monday night’s conversation was to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community – specifically people of color.

The sheriff and chief were part of the discussion at St. Luke Community United Methodist Church in Old East Dallas, highlighting transparency and accountability.

Their partnership with community leaders is called Project Unity.

RELATED: Project Unit community discussion on policing held in Dallas

Chief Eddie Garcia has made it very clear – in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death – that police departments including his own need to look at policies and procedures in order to do better.

Nichols died at the hands of five Black Memphis police officers. They have all been fired and charged with murder.

Body camera shows the 29-year-old was beaten during a traffic stop last month.

Chief Garcia said he wants Dallas PD to be the gold standard for law enforcement agencies nationwide.

"Nobody hates a bad cop more than a good cop because it ruins what we’re trying to accomplish," he said. "We have to do a better job of hiring. We need to do a better job of vetting people wearing this uniform."

Garcia promised more accountability in the new year.

In fact, he said pole cameras will come to Dallas soon.

In Memphis, pole cameras did not stop officers from beating Nichols, but they did capture footage and provided the public with another view of what happened.